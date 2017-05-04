Opening 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards with Delino DeShields

Delino DeShields is a guy who has been around a ton of baseball players in his day. He came up playing on some good Montreal Expos teams in the early ’90s, then went to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was two consecutive playoff teams.

His 13-year career included stops with the Baltimore Orioles, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. And now, he’s the manager of the Cincinnati Reds’ Triple-A team, the Louisville Bats. He’s been with the Reds as a minor-league manager since 2011. We’ve come so far since the early ’90s that now you see Delino DeShields Jr. playing outfield for the Texas Rangers.

Delino DeShields, now a Triple-A manager for the Reds, opening 25-year-old baseball cards. (Yahoo Sports) More

All that is to say DeShields is a perfect guest for our 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards series, in which we look nostalgically at the baseball players of yesteryear while opening packs of 1992 Topps. In ’92, the best card you could get was the Ken Griffey Jr. and it makes an appearance in this episode. The question becomes — what’s the trade value of Griffey?

If you’re new to these videos, here’s the backstory: My grandma and I collected baseball cards when I was young. Like many people in the late ’80s/early ’90s baseball-card boom, we thought they’d be worth a ton of money in the future. So my grandma bought some boxes and tucked ’em away. Fast forward 25 years later, and they’re not worth much of anything. So I figured a good use of the cards is opening them with baseball people and getting them to tell us stories and share their memories.

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports.