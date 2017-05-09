One of baseball's best defenders may have made his best catch yet

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar added another great catch to his already loaded highlight reel and this one might be the best one yet.

Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians hit a long drive to center field that looked like it was going to fall for at least a double. But Pillar did his best Superman impression, diving with his back to the infield and going full extension to make the catch.

The catch was reminiscent of the catch Jim Edmonds made for the Angels back in 1997, considered one of the greatest catches of all time. Although, to be fair, Edmonds added a bit of Willie Mays flare with the basket grab.

