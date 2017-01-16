On one throw, Aaron Rodgers showed his greatest quality as a superstar QB

ARLINGTON, Texas – The indescribable nuance that drives teams insane in their search for great NFL quarterbacks made the moment exquisite. We watched and saw Aaron Rodgers effectively end a game with a 36-yard arrow to Jared Cook, an insane throw finished by absurd catch. The grab set up the field goal that sent the Dallas Cowboys home after the greatest regular season in team history.

Afterward, Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that moment, that pass play, defined Rodgers. He called the play at the line of scrimmage. He directed the protections at the line. And then he manipulated the landscape that sprawled out before him on third-and-20 – actually, at one point, glancing off Cook, who was the second and fourth options on the play. Second and fourth because the tight end was in different places at different times as the play unfolded, and that’s how Rodgers wanted things to work.

“In a situation like that, a quarterback’s best friend is that memory, that muscle memory,” Rodgers said. “You’re gauging all those things. Your momentum, the receiver’s depth and kind of area, approximate the sideline, just trusting the mechanics of that throw where you’ve got to aim and try and put it in a good spot.”

Good luck quantifying that for all the NFL personnel men looking for a quarterback. And for coaches, good luck defending it. But for those who love football, appreciate it, because at 33 years old, Rodgers is on a run that could elevate him among some of the greatest quarterbacks in postseason history. Potentially from 4-6 to the Super Bowl, if the Packers can outlast the Atlanta Falcons’ scoring juggernaut in the NFC title game on the road next week. And after that, beat Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, two of the most decorated Super Bowl quarterbacks in history.

If Rodgers maintains this level of play, he can do that. His skills this season, particularly over the past eight games, have exceeded that of any competitor. That includes Brady and the Falcons’ Matt Ryan, who may win the NFL regular-season MVP. As great as that tandem has been this season, neither is as complete as Rodgers right now. Combining his ability for clutch play with statistics, leadership, poise, ball placement and command of his entire offense has turned him into a postseason monster. One the Cowboys feared as an unstoppable element heading into Sunday.

When it was over, and Rodgers had helped deliver a tight end and kicker Mason Crosby to game-breaking moments, the Packers had largely run out of hyperbole. Some of that praise could’ve been lathered on Rodgers for what he did two plays before he delivered that strike to Cook as he took a blindside hit on a sack by safety Jeff Heath, a blow that screamed turnover. Instead, Rodgers held onto the ball. That tends to happen when a guy goes on one of the greatest eight-game runs in NFL history. That’s fine, because the Cowboys weren’t afraid to share in the awe.

“He diced us up early in the game,” Cowboys safety Barry Church said.

“I don’t think I’ve seen more of an individual dictate how that game came out,” added Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“At the end of the day, they’re going to talk about that guy as one of the top three quarterbacks [that] ever laced them up,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Someone said earlier this week, [Rodgers] has been hot for the last seven or eight weeks. He’s been hot since 2008.”

