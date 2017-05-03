Olivier Giroud's agent discusses striker's future at Arsenal amid Serie A and Ligue 1 links

Arsenal star Olivier Giroud's agent has revealed the striker's long-term future remains at the Emirates.

The France international was not preferred to lead the Gunners' attack in the first half of the season. Arsene Wenger deployed Alexis Sanchez as the centre-forward. However, the 30-year-old has regained his place in the starting line-up in recent times.

Trending: Dane Coles doubtful for Lions first test with 'mystery' concussion

Giroud committed his future to the north London club when he signed a contract extension in January. He scored nine goals in the league from 25 appearances, which included only nine starts. The striker's agent Michael Manuelo has ruled out any move away from the club after confirming his client remains committed to Arsenal.

"Our desire is to be at Arsenal long term. Olivier has been there for five years. The aim for Olivier is still to go as far as possible in this adventure with Arsenal to do great things there. At some point, if the two are to separate, we will see. But it is not the intention of the parties," Manuelo told Foot Mercato, as quoted by Goal.com.

Don't miss: Wilfried Zaha told to leave Crystal Palace amid Tottenham interest

"Today when Olivier and I talk, there are no discussions about other projects. I believe that when you are at such a level, you first have to think about the club. There was talk that Olivier was in contact with Rudi Garcia. I said that that was false."

Arsene Wenger's contract at Arsenal runs down after the end of the season. The French manager has not made his decision public and this has seen Giroud being linked with a move away from the Gunners.

Most popular: McGregor has 'no f**king chance" of beating Mayweather says Tarver

Goal.com reports Giroud was attracting interest from Marseille and Lyon. In addition to this, Italian clubs Inter Milan and Napoli were believed to be interested in securing the Arsenal star's signature. Wenger put the speculation surrounding his compatriot's future to bed.

Manuelo echoed the comments made by the Gunners' manager and suggested his client's future at Arsenal is not dependent on whether Wenger will continue at the Emirates beyond this season.

"When we know exactly what Arsene Wenger is doing, we will ask ourselves questions. We will think about what is possible and what is not possible," he explained.

"It is linked to what Arsenal are going to do and if there is a change at Arsenal in terms of how Olivier is implicated at the project. Things have not changed since his contract extension.

"We are not going to talk hypothetically about if Inter Milan, Marseille, Napoli or Lyon are interested... his future is not only linked with that of the manager."

View photos Olivier Giroud More

You may be interested in: