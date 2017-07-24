Ole Miss needs to do right by its players and give them the option to leave restriction-free

Since Ole Miss has established its willingness to do the difficult thing (pushing out a successful football coach) to maintain the school’s self-defined ethics (no escorts), the school should extend that to doing what’s right for its own players.

It needs to work with the NCAA to allow any player from the 2016 or 2017 recruiting class (at the very least) to transfer without penalty (the typical one-year sit out) or provision (no restrictions on where they can go).

Yes, let the guys just roll on over to Starkville or Tuscaloosa or Baton Rouge and suit up in September if they so choose.

The school was set to enforce the “moral turpitude” clause in Hugh Freeze’s contract after it was discovered he engaged in “a pattern of personal behavior inconsistent with the standards we expect,” chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said. The coach had placed at least one call to a Tampa-based escort. The school left the rest to the imagination. Freeze resigned on July 20.

The dismissal was sudden and salacious – so sudden and salacious that the far bigger issue with the story has been missed.

The escort phone call(s) was discovered only because of allegations that Freeze and Ole Miss engaged in an organized misinformation campaign designed to fool recruits, their parents and their high school coaches into believing NCAA allegations against the coach and the program weren’t a big deal. At least that’s the heart of a lawsuit filed earlier this month from former coach Houston Nutt.

In January of 2016, the NCAA dropped a notice of allegations on the school. The details weren’t public, though. Fearful that a highly regarded recruiting class would fall apart weeks before National Signing Day, the program claimed it wasn’t a big deal.

That included, the lawsuit alleges, Freeze and Bjork calling college football reporters and analysts and becoming “unnamed sources” in stories that stated the majority of the violations barely involved Freeze but instead dated back to when Nutt was the head coach (2008-11).

Ole Miss officials were ready to claim the moral high ground with Hugh Freeze. Shouldn’t its players have the right to reconsider their decision without penalty? (Getty) More

The school isn’t saying much about the lawsuit, but phone records show the obvious pattern, with either Freeze or Bjork calling a reporter/analyst and then said reporter/analyst soon after detailing the pro-Freeze version of events.

It worked. Ole Miss signed the seventh-best recruiting class in the country and third in the SEC, in February 2016, according to rivals.com.

Except, it wasn’t true. The allegations were a big deal, though, and the majority of them did involve Hugh Freeze, not Houston Nutt. Ole Miss knew all this at the time. The school would eventually acknowledge wrongdoing and assess its own preliminary, yet significant, penalties – a bowl ban (and ensuing $8 million in lost revenue), scholarship limitations and at least one staffer fired. The NCAA is almost certain to pile on even more sanctions.

Everyone lies in recruiting but this was particularly organized, an institutionalized effort to deceive recruits and their families having last-minute concerns about where they were about to sign.

Once the details of the allegations came out this spring, Nutt was able to show that the stories were untrue and demanded an apology for what his lawyer dubbed a smear campaign. Freeze and Ole Miss wouldn’t even do that. So Nutt sued, got ahold of Freeze’s phone records and found the initial call to an escort.

One domino. Two dominos. Three dominos. Four.

Ole Miss decided Freeze’s personal life was cause for dismissal. That’s their prerogative. It’s just that allegedly running a well-orchestrated effort to trick recruits into believing a lie is a far more “concerning pattern of behavior” than whatever Hugh Freeze was doing with his escorts.

Any players signed after January 2016 seemingly did so under a false pretense. They and their parents were making very close and difficult decisions. If Ole Miss is opposed to so-called moral turpitude these days, then how about engaging in moral decency and trying to finally start righting some wrongs from the sordid Freeze Era?

