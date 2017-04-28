Okwemba felt sad for scoring against AFC Leopards

Charles Okwemba goal was all Sofapaka needed to down AFC Leopards on Wednesday's Kenyan Premier League match played at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

It was a second defeat for Stewart Hall’s side and fourth in general as Ingwe dropped to the fourth position, four points adrift of leaders Posta Rangers. Scorer Charles Okwemba has admitted it was not as easy as it seemed.

"Remember I had said earlier I have a soft spot for them (Ingwe), because of past moments we shared. When I scored, honestly, it felt bad for the fans but I was doing my job. I did not celebrate because of my respect for the club, and because I had also played for the team.

"It was bad for them, but good for us, it was an emotional goal. All in all I am happy I have scored, and I want to hit the target set for the season," he told Goal .

Sofapaka will be playing against Bandari in their next match as AFC Leopards tackle leaders Posta Rangers.