Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor launches hilarious website for Heisman campaign

A punter connecting with the ball is way better than the Heisman pose anyway. (AP)

Zach Sinor has taken his Heisman campaign to a new level.

A few weeks back, the Oklahoma State punter made it known that quarterback Mason Rudolph wouldn’t be the only OSU Cowboy going for college football’s most heralded trophy.

Sinor first put out a video announcing the campaign in late June. On Tuesday, ahead of Oklahoma State’s turn at Big 12 Media Days, Sinor tweeted out the link to his new, state-of-the-art website.

Big 12 media day today. Check out my cool new website https://t.co/JYHzDREgXW — Zach The Punter (@ZachSinor29) July 18, 2017





Boy is it impressive. And on top of it all, it reminds us that punters are people too.

Just look at this web design!

View photos

The animation is just top notch! Kaboom!

View photos

The website reminds voters that Sinor, a redshirt junior, led FBS punters with 62.5 percent of his punts downed inside the 20 in 2016. He also had more punts downed inside the 20 — 35 — than any other punter in the country.

In Frisco, he passed out informative brochures:

#Sinor4Heisman is real and it's spectacular. We catch up w/#OKState Punter @ZachSinor29. A man on a mission to make history #Big12MediaDays pic.twitter.com/uyx1XxgT7u — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) July 18, 2017





And there's brochures too pic.twitter.com/lQtDUhFB7o — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 18, 2017





Oh, and animals love him.

View photos (Via sinor4heisman.com) More

Now, that’s a Heisman-worthy smile.

And this is a championship-level mustache:





#Sinor4Heisman

For more Oklahoma State news, visit OStateIllustrated.com.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter! Follow @SamDCooper