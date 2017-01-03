Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine declares for NFL draft

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine (32) rushes past Auburn defensive back Stephen Roberts (14) in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans. Perine says he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft, he announced Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in an Instagram post. The 235-pound junior became Oklahoma's career rushing leader during Monday's 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn. He finished with 4,122 yards, four ahead of 1978 Heisman winner Billy Sims. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine says he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The 235-pound junior became Oklahoma's career rushing leader during Monday's 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn. He finished with 4,122 yards, four ahead of 1978 Heisman winner Billy Sims.

Perine announced his decision on Tuesday in an Instagram post . In the post, he thanked his coaches, family and Oklahoma fans.

Perine rushed for 1,713 yards his freshman year, the sixth-best total in school history, and 21 touchdowns. He ran for a FBS-record 427 yards against Kansas that season, a mark that still stands. As a sophomore, he had 1,349 yards and 16 touchdowns.

This season, despite missing three games and most of a fourth with a leg injury, he rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best performance was a 239-yard effort against Oklahoma State.

