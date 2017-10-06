Oklahoma QB Mayfield dominant heading into Iowa State game

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield had little room for improvement after his dynamic junior season, yet he has continued to blossom.

Mayfield set an NCAA record for passing efficiency in a season last year on his way to being a Heisman Trophy finalist, and his numbers are much better this season. His efficiency has helped the Sooners win an FBS-best 14 straight games. Mayfield looks to keep the momentum going Saturday when the third-ranked Sooners host Iowa State.

''He's settled in,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''He's playing well. He's in sync with our guys. We've made a lot of plays around him. We haven't put balls on the ground. We're protecting well. Guys have made some competitive plays in the receiving game. That's a big part of it, too.''

Riley said Mayfield has done a good job of reining in his natural urge to take risks. His mastery has helped the Sooners move up to No. 1 nationally in total offense.

''That's one of the things that we spend a lot of time talking about - when we are going to take the chances, making sure that they are calculated and making sure they make sense schematically and they are the right time in the game for it,'' Riley said. 'I think his understanding of when we want to take those has gotten stronger as the years have went on.''

Iowa State also has seen improved quarterback play. Jacob Park has completed 62 percent of his passes and has nine touchdown passes and five interceptions.

''The thing you love about Jacob Park is, he wants to be the best and nobody, nobody is more disappointed when it doesn't go well and nobody is more excited when it goes well,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said.

Here are some things to watch Saturday.

OU RUNNING BACKS

Oklahoma's Abdul Adams and Trey Sermon have emerged as threats in Oklahoma's No. 1-ranked offense. They combined for 312 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a win over Baylor two weeks ago and have emerged as the leaders in a group of running backs that includes Marcelias Sutton and Rodney Anderson. Mayfield said the diverse group of backs makes Oklahoma difficult to defend.