Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield won't miss games after arrest

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield talks with the media following a news conference to announce the retirement of Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops and the naming of Lincoln Riley as new head coach, in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops abruptly announced his retirement Wednesday, a stunning offseason move by the 56-year-old future Hall of Famer who led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won't miss any game time after his arrest in February.

The school will require Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, to do 35 hours of community service and participate in an alcohol education program. He will be eligible to play in the opener at home Sept. 2 against UTEP. The school made the announcement Thursday.

Police video shows Mayfield walking, then trying to run away from police before being tackled by an officer following an altercation in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Mayfield pleaded not guilty in April. Fayetteville District Court records show the case was scheduled for a plea bargain session Wednesday, but no disposition had been filed in the case as of midday Thursday. Fayetteville City Prosecutor Brian Thomas was out of the office and unavailable for comment.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25