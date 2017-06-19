Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield agrees to plea deal

A few days after Oklahoma announced its internal discipline for Baker Mayfield, the quarterback’s fate from the court system has become public.

According to multiple outlets, Mayfield, who was arrested Feb. 25 for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, fleeing and resisting arrest, reached a plea deal last week in Fayetteville, Arkansas, district court. The resisting arrest charge was dropped and Mayfield will pay fines, including court costs, for the other charges, all of which are misdemeanors.

In all, the quarterback was fined $943.20 total. From The Norman Transcript:

Mayfield was fined $100 apiece for charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing. Court costs amounted to $160 and he was ordered to pay $483.20 in restitution.

The court declined to prosecute for refusal to submit to arrest, but has up to one year to re-file the charge. City prosecutor Brian Thomas said the fines are typical for misdemeanors of that nature.

Mayfield’s pleaded guilty in district court June 14, but details were not available until Monday. Mayfield was represented by Fayetteville attorney Woody Bassett. In April, a not guilty plea was submitted on Mayfield’s behalf on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

After the plea deal was reached last Thursday, Oklahoma announced that Mayfield, a senior, will complete 35 hours of community service and alcohol education courses.

“As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team,” Mayfield said in a statement from the school. “I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position.”

Added OU coach Lincoln Riley: “Baker has expressed regret for his actions and backed up his apology by being a model leader in our program. He has learned from his mistake and will continue to grow from it. The coaching staff and team has every confidence in him going forward.”

According to the police report, Mayfield was encountered by police around 2:30 a.m. after an alleged altercation. Mayfield said he tried to break up a fight and was asked by police to give a statement. Police say Mayfield did not comply and began to walk away. When officers told him to stop, he began to run. At that point he was tackled by an officer, as shown by dash cam video.

Mayfield was a Heisman finalist in 2016 when he threw for 3,965 yards, 40 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

For more Oklahoma news, visit SoonerScoop.com.





