Oklahoma moves to No. 2 in AP poll after beating Ohio State

Oklahoma is the new No. 2.
The Sooners moved up three spots from No. 5 in the post-Week 2 AP poll following their 31-16 victory at previous No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes fall from No. 2 to No. 8 behind Big Ten rivals Penn State and Michigan.
Clemson, which beat Auburn, stays at No. 3 while Alabama keeps No. 1 after handling Fresno State. The top five is rounded out by No. 4 USC and No. 5 Penn State. The Trojans jumped back up two spots after beating Stanford.
Auburn fell from No. 13 to No. 15 after its 14-6 loss to Clemson. UCLA enters the top 25 after betaing Hawaii in Week 2. Here’s what the full poll looks like.
1. Alabama [58 first place votes]
2. Oklahoma [2]
3. Clemson [1]
4. USC
5. Penn State
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wisconsin
11. Florida State
12. LSU
13. Georgia
14. Louisville
15. Auburn
16. Virginia Tech
17. Miami
18. Kansas State
19. Stanford
20. TCU
21. Washington State
22. South Florida
23. Tennessee
24. Florida
25. UCLA
Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!
