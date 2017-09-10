Oklahoma moves to No. 2 in AP poll after beating Ohio State

Oklahoma is the new No. 2.

The Sooners moved up three spots from No. 5 in the post-Week 2 AP poll following their 31-16 victory at previous No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes fall from No. 2 to No. 8 behind Big Ten rivals Penn State and Michigan.

Clemson, which beat Auburn, stays at No. 3 while Alabama keeps No. 1 after handling Fresno State. The top five is rounded out by No. 4 USC and No. 5 Penn State. The Trojans jumped back up two spots after beating Stanford.

Auburn fell from No. 13 to No. 15 after its 14-6 loss to Clemson. UCLA enters the top 25 after betaing Hawaii in Week 2. Here’s what the full poll looks like.

1. Alabama [58 first place votes]

2. Oklahoma [2]

3. Clemson [1]

4. USC

5. Penn State

6. Washington

7. Michigan

8. Ohio State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wisconsin

11. Florida State

12. LSU

13. Georgia

14. Louisville

15. Auburn

16. Virginia Tech

17. Miami

18. Kansas State

19. Stanford

20. TCU

21. Washington State

22. South Florida

23. Tennessee

24. Florida

25. UCLA

