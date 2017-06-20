New Oklahoma coach Riley's deal starts at $3.1 million

In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 photo, Lincoln Riley speaks at a news conference where he was announced as Oklahoma's football coach in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma's Board of Regents formally approved Riley's hiring during a meeting Tuesday, June 20. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Lincoln Riley already had a major upgrade in his job title.

Now, he's got the financial upgrade to match.

Oklahoma's Board of Regents on Tuesday approved a five-year deal for Riley that starts at $3.1 million for the first year. It increases by $200,000 annually, with a national championship bonus of $425,000.

Riley was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach this month after longtime coach Bob Stoops abruptly stepped down following an 18-year run. Just last month, Oklahoma had given Riley a three-year contract extension worth $1.3 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the country.

Stoops will make $325,000 as a special assistant to the athletic director.

New assistant head coach Ruffin McNeill has a two-year deal starting at $560,000.

