Oilers fan’s obituary threatens haunting if they don't win next season

The Edmonton Oilers made great strides this season in making it to the second round after over a decade of playoff-less hockey. As if they didn’t have enough pressure to match or succeed expectations in 2017-18, they now face the threat of being haunted.

Loretta Workun, described by her family as “our kick ass sporty Mom,” passed away on May 30. In her obituary in the Edmonton Journal she threw the gauntlet down for the Todd McLellan and the Oilers next season.

Via Legacy.com:

“She was grumpy and fiery till the end. Somehow she was survived by 2 fat kids and one grumpy old kid. In passing she joins her Husband and son both of whom she can now tell again to “go soak your heads!” No service but she warns the Oilers that they better win next year because she’s not above haunting Rogers Place.”

Rogers Place is not even a year old and now has to deal with a potential haunting? Expectations are now sky high.

We’ve heard plenty about the ghosts of the old Montreal Forum, but now Peter Chiarelli is going to be sitting inside his office wondering if he’s about to be spooked by an 85-year-old “grumpy and fiery” ghost. No pressure.

