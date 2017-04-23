Oilers eliminate Sharks, get popcorn bath on bench

The Edmonton Oilers aren’t just back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They’re now 12 wins away from winning the darn thing.

The Oilers, making their return to the postseason for the first time since losing in the finals in 2006, eliminated last season’s Stanley Cup runners-up the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Pacific Division semifinals on Saturday night. Edmonton’s 3-1 victory puts them in the second round against the Anaheim Ducks.

Leon Draisaitl and Anton Slepyshev scored goals just 56 seconds apart in the second period. Patrick Marleau’s third-period goal made it interesting.

Then Connor McDavid ended it with an empty-netter.

This naturally led one fan in San Jose to empty their surprisingly full popcorn bag on an unsuspected Oilers bench, like a big jerk.

Sharks fans dumped popcorn on the Oilers bench after the empty-netter sealed it pic.twitter.com/eyZ536FmmU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017





Todd McLellan briefly looked like he was upset, before remembering that he just eliminated his former team in six games.

Cam Talbot (27 saves) was a difference-maker in the game, although he did get a little help from his posts on a close call from Joe Pavelski late in the game:

Sharks came THIS close to tying it pic.twitter.com/fw3AxD5ggw — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017





McDavid ended his first playoff series with four points in six games. Can’t wait to see what he has in store for Round 2.

