Offensive lineman Cam Robinson could be a steal for the Jacksonville Jaguars

After drafting the top running back prospect Leonard Fournette in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Jaguars drafted the arguably best offensive tackle in the draft Cam Robinson in the second round. Not only did the Jaguars bring a top power back, but also an extra blocker for both Fournette and quarterback Blake Bortles. Yes, he has had run-ins with the law, but the Jaguars trust him enough to stay out of trouble and stay on the field.

At the start of the draft process, Robinson was a projected top 10 draft pick. With a shoulder injury that was bothering him and run-in with the law, he dropped into the later twenties or even dropped out of the first round. It was obvious that he was going to slip in the draft, but no one knew how far. When the first round was over, his name was still up on the board which gave him a lot of value for the second round.

What does he provide?

What doesn’t Robinson provide for the Jags? He has size, strength, quickness and determination. At 6’6″ 322 pounds, his natural position is left tackle but he can adjust to the right side and the interior as well which is hard to find in lineman. He fires into his block which creates more power for him than he already has and he is always going hard until he hears the whistle.

Will he start this year?

Typically, teams first and second round draft picks are expected to come in and start from day one. Robinson is more than capable of starting this year. The only problem is that the Jaguars traded for offensive tackle Branden Albert from the Miami Dolphins. There will most likely be a battle for the position or head coach Doug Marrone may use Robinson somewhere else. Robinson will play this year, but he’ll have to earn his starting spot.

