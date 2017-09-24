Odell Beckham Jr. scores touchdown, does gross dog celebration, scores again, raises fist

Odell Beckham got fined for this end zone celebration in Sunday’s game against the Eagles. (AP)

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for the New York Giants and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

But at least the mercurial superstar got back in the swing of things: Two incredible touchdowns sandwiched around a very odd and gross touchdown celebration.

Would you expect any less?

Odell Beckham pretending to be a peeing dog is really what this day needed pic.twitter.com/POmzWtdSzM — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) September 24, 2017





Yes, that’s the Giants star celebrating like a dog urinating on the Lincoln Financial Field turf. He was flagged for the display and will in all likelihood be getting a sizable fine from the NFL this week.

Then the Giants got a turnover and Beckham Jr. caught another score, this one even better than the last: a juggling, one-handed, toe-tapping touchdown to knot things at 14.

This time his celebration was again notable but not nearly as strange: He simply raised his right fist into the air, another statement in a week that’s been full of them.

The Giants ended up losing the game on a last-second field goal to fall to 0-3 and Beckham was asked about both displays after the loss.

“I’m in the end zone, I’m a dog, so I acted like a dog,” Beckham told reporters.

As for the raised first, he wouldn’t explicitly say it was a protest but implied as much.

“Did it look like it?” he asked. “Then it might have meant something.”