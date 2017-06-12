Odell Beckham Jr. posts impressive workout video, reports to minicamp

At least the New York Giants don’t have to worry about receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being out of shape. He’s doing just fine in that area, it appears.

Beckham hadn’t been at voluntary OTAs, which made headlines because he’s Beckham. Even though it appears Beckham’s absence is related to his contract, like almost every OTA absence around the NFL, Beckham has reported for the Giants’ mandatory minicamp this week, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

For the moment, whatever is bothering Beckham won’t turn into a five-alarm fire.

While Beckham’s whereabouts this spring have been a topic of conversation, he posted an Instagram video that appears to tell the world that he’s in great shape. Pretty impressive.





Nobody has ever accused Beckham of not putting in the preparation to play at an All-Pro level. Whatever other drama is circling around Beckham, it’s generally impossible to argue with the results on the field.

While there’s bound to always be some non-football stories with Beckham, he’s working on having another productive season it appears.

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at Game 4 of the NBA Finals. (AP) More

