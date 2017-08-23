Odell Beckham could miss opener vs. Cowboys, report says

The New York Giants seemed to have caught a break when their Week 1 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, lost running back Ezekiel Elliott to a six-game suspension.

But the Giants might be without their own offensive star.

Receiver Odell Beckham dismissed the notion he might miss the season opener after suffering an ankle injury Monday night, but ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano reported Beckham could miss a week or two of the regular season.

Beckham hurt his ankle on a low hit by Cleveland Browns safety Briean Boddy-Calhoun. It was a dangerous hit, and it put into perspective why Beckham was considering a large insurance policy as he tries to get a long-term deal from the Giants.

Everyone understands what Beckham’s absence would mean for the Giants offense. His 1,367 receiving yards last season represented 34 percent of the Giants’ team total. While New York added free-agent receiver Brandon Marshall and drafted tight end Evan Engram in the first round, their offense will presumably struggle without Beckham. The Giants have a poor offensive line, don’t run the ball well and haven’t looked good this preseason.

Given how much the Giants’ offense relies on Beckham and how important Week 1 at Dallas will be in the NFC East race, Beckham’s status is of the utmost importance.

“I don’t know, man,” Beckham said with a smile when asked if he would be ready for the Giants’ regular-season opener against the Cowboys. “I am pretty concerned, but I think I will be all right.”

