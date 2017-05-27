Odell Beckham Jr. working out with Cris Carter in lieu of appearing at OTAs

Three New York Giants players have been no-shows during the first week of organized team activities (OTAs). Owa Odighizuwa and Olivier Vernon are not going to make too many headlines. Odell Beckham Jr., on the other hand, is going to make headlines even in the midst of the NBA and NHL’s respective playoff races.

It doesn’t matter that OTAs are voluntary. The fact that many NFL players choose to work out on their own before joining their teammates is irrelevant.

AROUND COVER32

This Week in NFL History: This Week in NFL History: May 21 through May 27

Free Agents: Giants sign free agents Devin Taylor and Duke Ihenacho

Victor Cruz: Victor Cruz signs one-year deal with Bears, takes shots at Giants

Day 3 of OTAs: Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon no-shows on Day 3 of Giants OTAs

Rashad Jennings: Former Giants running back Rashad Jennings wins Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars

Brandon Marshall: Jets’ Sheldon Richardson says locker room is better without former teammate Brandon Marshall

Odell Beckham Jr.: Odell Beckham Jr. signs largest shoe deal for NFL player with Nike

Odell Beckham Jr.: Odell Beckham Jr. misses first day of Giants OTAs

Jason Pierre-Paul: Chris Simms calls re-signing of Jason Pierre-Paul “one of the most boneheaded moves of the offseason”

Justin Pugh: Justin Pugh wants Giants to “pay him what he deserves”

Beckham has brought this on himself with some of his behavior. Punching a hole outside of the visitors’ locker room at Lambeau isn’t exactly a sign of maturity. Neither is getting into a rubber match with a kicking net or a field trip to Miami before the playoff game. That, too, is irrelevant.

Not that it’s really anyone’s business, we now know how Beckham has been spending his time during Giants OTAs: working out with Cris Carter.

You might have heard of Cris “All He Does Is Catch Touchdowns” Carter. You definitely know his resume: 1,101 receptions for 13,899 yards and 130 touchdowns. The same Cris Carter who routinely skipped his team’s OTAs to work out with his own trainer during his Hall of Fame.

This young man can be one of the greats if he wants to be. He told me he wants to be. I believe him. My pleasure working with @OBJ_3 today pic.twitter.com/TLdSXMy5T2 — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) May 25, 2017





“With Odell, they go to extremes because it is him,” Carter said Thursday. “In 108 days, he will be ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Is he with the Giants at OTAs? I don’t care. It’s not my job. My job as a former player is to help young players understand about the business. I’m committed to helping Odell get better. So as far as OTAs go, that’s somebody else’s responsibility.”

Carter gave judgmental media members and fans a lesson on offseason preparation.

“So what? You act like this is something new,” Carter said. “This is not new. He’s working out with personal trainers. Myself, Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald have all done it. It’s not like Odell is doing something other great players haven’t done.”

Carter had an explanation for why Beckham caught passes from Johnny Manziel earlier in the week. “Johnny Manziel was at UCLA as an arm. Odell needed someone to throw him the ball.”

Carter is not only working on OBJ physically but psychologically as well. Beckham’s workouts with Carter are often contain trash talking with more vitriol than anything Josh Norman can think of.

“I told him, ‘It’s the first time you’re the second best wide receiver in the building. I know you don’t like that, but get used to it. I’m the one with the (gold) jacket’,” Carter said. “His mind is in a great place. He knows what’s at stake. He wants to work out to get better. Sometimes a personal trainer is better than the strength coach of the team.”

Carter often brings up Norman in his sessions with Beckham. He wants Beckham to get angry in the midst of their training.

Of course, none of this matters to the Giants. Head coach Ben McAdoo said he wants Beckham (and Vernon) in East Rutherford to help build team chemistry. General manager Jerry Reese said Beckham needs to “grow up” following the Giants’ playoff loss.

In addition to matters on the field, Carter is helping Beckham understand the role of coaches and team management.

“I’ve done everything humanly possible to explain who the Mara family is and what they’ve meant to the game,” Carter said. “And Jerry Reese and who is, and what he means to Odell and the rest of the Giants, and how the Giants have done business for the last 30 years.

Read More