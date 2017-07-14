Oddsmaker lists FSU, Ohio St. Oklahoma, USC and Alabama as conference favorites

There aren’t too many surprises when it comes to the conference title odds of college football’s big-name programs.

Bovada released its latest set of conference title odds on Friday and the favorites for each conference are pretty straight forward.

In the ACC, Florida State is at even odds (1-1) to win the title. Defending ACC and national champion Clemson is at 3-1.

Florida State 1-1

Clemson 3-1

Louisville 6-1

Miami 6-1

Virginia Tech 9-1

North Carolina 25-1

NC State 25-1

Georgia Tech 33-1

Pitt 50-1

Duke 75-1

Boston College 200-1

Syracuse 200-1

Virginia 200-1

Wake Forest 200-1

Miami is the top Coastal Division favorite at 6-1. Our sleeper for the title would be North Carolina, which has to navigate a far easier division than North Carolina State does. The in-state rivals are listed at 25-1.

In the Big Ten, Ohio State is a 5-6 favorite despite having to replace a lot of talent gone to the NFL. With those odds, Penn State may be a better bet and Northwestern may be the best bet in the Big Ten West. The Wildcats are certainly a better choice than Nebraska at 16-1.

Ohio State 5-6

Wisconsin 15-4

Michigan 11-2

Penn State 11-2

Nebraska 16-1

Northwestern 16-1

Iowa 20-1

Minnesota 33-1

Michigan State 50-1

Indiana 100-1

Maryland 100-1

Illinois 200-1

Purdue 200-1

Rutgers 500-1

Oklahoma also has 5-6 odds to win the Big 12. Remember, the Sooners play the Buckeyes in Week 3 this season. We’re not sold on Texas being the conference’s No. 3 favorite by the odds. We’d much rather take a chance on TCU at 12-1.

Oklahoma 5-6

Oklahoma State 3-1

Texas 5-1

Kansas State 6-1

TCU 12-1

West Virginia 20-1

Baylor 33-1

Texas Tech 50-1

Iowa State 100-1

Kansas 500-1

Unsurprisingly, USC is the odds-on favorite to win the Pac-12. We like Stanford at 8-1 and Washington State at 16-1. The Cardinal and Cougars should be at the top of a crowded Pac-12 North. Defending Pac-12 South champion Colorado isn’t even a top-half favorite.

USC 10-11

Washington 9-5

Stanford 8-1

UCLA 9-1

Oregon 16-1

Washington State 16-1

Colorado 33-1

Utah 33-1

Arizona State 50-1

Arizona 100-1

Oregon State 100-1

Cal 500-1

Alabama leads three West Division teams at the top of the odds in the SEC. The top SEC East favorite is Georgia at 6-1, though we’d take Florida’s odds at 8-1 over the Bulldogs. If we’re looking for a sleeper in the SEC, Missouri at 200-1 is tempting. Yeah, the Tigers are picked to finish last in the SEC East, but we think Missouri has a shot at an eight-win season.

Alabama 2-3

Auburn 5-1

LSU 5-1

Georgia 6-1

Florida 8-1

Tennessee 25-1

Texas A&M 40-1

Arkansas 66-1

Mississippi State 75-1

Kentucky 100-1

South Carolina 100-1

Missouri 200-1

Vanderbilt 200-1





– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg