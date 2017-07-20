When O.J. Simpson got paroled, Kato Kaelin was mad on Twitter about baseball

The Juice, as they say, is loose. O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday in Nevada, meaning he’ll be free by October. Around the time the verdict came down, Kato Kaelin was angry on Twitter.

But it had nothing to do with O.J. and everything to do with the Milwaukee Brewers. Seriously.

You remember Kato, right? The houseguest who turned into one of the cast of characters America grew to know on a first-name basis throughout the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Kaelin was a witness back then. These days, he’s just a witness to a baseball team that’s free-falling out of first place.

The Brewers — from Kaelin’s hometown of Milwaukee — lost a Thursday matinee 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the Brewers’ fifth straight loss and it dropped their lead atop the NL Central to one game. Kaelin, like every Brewers fan, wasn’t too happy about this development.

Quick hello 2everyone! I apologize @Brewers if my passion takes over but I WANT A WINNER & we continue to not get better! Need pitchers now — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017





.@Brewers it's really really sad – — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017





And that’s nothing compared to the Twitter rant Kaelin went on Wednesday night when the Brewers lost. He sent eight tweets in an hour including these gems:

U SUCK @Brewers U JUST FN SUCK! U will NEVER BE A CONTENDER! It's what the management does best! NOTHING! I can't stand u — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017





If anyone says it's a fn rebuilding year u are 4ever blocked on Twitter @Brewers – REBUILDING 4 EVER- we just SUCK WE ALWAYS CHOKE — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017





13 strikeouts @Brewers -this is so AWFUL! They won't be wildcard team & blowing the chance to win division. Broxton & Thames must b traded — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017





Why Counsell sucks @Brewers 1) he plays Thames 4k's 2day He can't motivate- after all star break we HAVE SUCKED. It's FN OVER! We R PUKEPUKE — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) July 20, 2017





We’ve seen a lot of baseball fans get mad online in our day but “We R PUKEPUKE” is a new one. Congrats, Kato.

And, hey, let’s all admit that if you’re Kato Kaelin, getting mad about your favorite baseball team is way better than getting caught up in another O.J. drama.

