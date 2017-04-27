Nyangweso: It was a bad day in office for Ulinzi Stars

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso takes blame after the Soldiers suffered first defeat of the season to Homeboyz

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso says he will not fault his players in their defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday.

A Wycliffe Ochomo goal, who was later red carded, was all the hosts needed to register their first ever win against the soldiers and bag maximum points. Nyangweso says chances went begging despite domination in the second half.

"It is always tough to play against a side with one man less because it tends to defend more, and that is what happened. We dominated in the second half and pinned them in their own half but we could not score. Yes we created chances but it was just a bad day in the office," Nyangweso told Goal.

"Definitely we are disappointed considering we had won 5-1 last weekend, but we have to look forward to our next assignment."

It was the first defeat for the soldiers in the league this season.