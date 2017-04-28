Nsimbe lauds charges for Nakumatt comeback

Tusker head coach George Nsimbe has praised his players for registering a 2-1 win against Nakumatt in a league match played at Afraha Stadium on Wednesday.

The Shoppers scored their goal in the 7th minute before the Brewers came from the tunnel to score two goals for their slim win courtesy of Clifford Alwanga and Humphrey Mieno.

AFC Leopards coach blasts players after Sofapaka defeat

With the performance, Nsimbe explained how difficult it is to beat an opponent from a goal down insisting that his boys never lost concentration in the match.

"I thank the boys because coming from a goal down and then winning the game it was not easy and today at least the boys were focused from the first whistle to the last. Though we conceded an early goal, the boys kept the same focus. We are improving a game after a game," he told the club’s official website.

The defending champions are now placed at position 11 with nine points from seven matches.