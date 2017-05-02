NPFL U15 Promises: We were the best, says Enugu Rangers' Ezenma

The head coach of the Enugu-based side says his team was the best in the tournament regardless of the fact that they finished fourth in the competition

Enugu Rangers U15 coach, Ezenma Gabriel says he is proud of his boys after finishing fourth in the recently concluded NPFL U15 Promises tournament in Lagos.

The Enugu based outfit lost 1-0 to Niger Tornadoes in the third place match on Saturday, and the tactician claims his side were the best team of the competition, having produced the highest goal scorer for the tournament.

“I think they've been brilliant, Rangers for me is the best team in the tournament in as much as we came fourth and I give them a lot of kudos,” Ezenma told Goal.

“I say they are the best team in the tournament because we didn't lose a game until our last game, we scored more goals than any other team, and if you consider the ratio of the goals we conceded, it was quite low compared to the number of goals they scored.

So I don't have a choice but to be proud of them because we produced the highest goal scorer and other outstanding players in the tournament which is originally the aim of the tournament. Having to build up players which is purely developmental in as much as this is a competition.

Meanwhile, ABS FC U15 side emerged champions of the maiden edition of the tournament after stunning Katsina United’s U15 side 3-1 at the Agege Stadium on Saturday morning.