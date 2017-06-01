Out of nowhere, Louisville appears to be poised to land five-star Brian Bowen

Two days before the class of 2017’s only uncommitted five-star prospect announces his college choice, all signs point to one school.

It appears Louisville is poised to nab wing Brian Bowen after a long, confusing recruitment rife with unexpected twists.

Louisville wasn’t considered a contender to land Bowen until just a few days ago when he reportedly made a visit to campus with his parents, attending a Cardinals practice and walking around Churchill Downs. Bowen subsequently announced Thursday that he will finally reveal his decision Saturday at 4 p.m. EST.

Heightening the suspicion that Louisville will be his choice is the fact that a search of the school’s student directory reveals that a Brian Bowen has enrolled. The Louisville Courier-Journal confirmed with the university’s registrar’s office that Bowen’s status changed from application to matriculation and that he has enrolled in classes for the summer term.

If Louisville gets Bowen, the Cardinals would have a stronger case to begin next season as preseason favorites in the ACC and a top 10 team nationally.

A big, skilled small forward known best for his outside shooting, Bowen is capable of making an immediate impact as a freshman. He’d likely be a key player off the bench for a Cardinals team that lost Donovan Mitchell to the NBA draft but returns incumbent point guard Quentin Snider, standout wing Deng Adel and breakout candidate V.J. King.

It’s surprising that Louisville could land Bowen given the wing talent it returns, but then again nothing about his recruitment at normal. At times, a half dozen different schools have seemingly emerged as leaders over the past couple months, several of which weren’t among the list of five finalists Bowen listed back in February.

First it was Michigan State until Miles Bridges announced he wasn’t entering the draft this year. Then it was Arizona until starting wings Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins decided to return to school. DePaul emerged as a threat when it hired Bowen’s former high school coach. Creighton also was a popular pick since it had heavily recruited him for months. Oregon and Texas also made late pushes because both could offer talented rosters yet ample playing time.

In the end, Bowen’s choice seems to be Louisville, but perhaps it would be wise to wait until he says it himself on Saturday to be sure.

In a recruitment this chaotic, nothing is certain.

