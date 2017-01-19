Now that Tim Raines in the Hall of the Fame, who should the Internet support next?

It took 10 years, a great deal of debate and plenty of stumping on his behalf, but Tim Raines is headed to Cooperstown. The speedy outfielder and on-base machine finally topped the necessary 75 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America, getting 86 percent on the 2017 ballot. And the Internet celebrated like Raines was from their team, because he kind of was.

It’s a warranted and, frankly, long overdue nod for Raines, whose 23-year career in the big leagues was overshadowed by Rickey Henderson but was still every bit historic. Part of what took so long for Raines to get in is that he wasn’t a traditional case. To understand the greatness of Raines, you had to dig past the usual benchmarks like 3,000 hits and really look at more value-based stats like Wins Above Replacement.

That considered, Raines’ tickets to Cooperstown probably wouldn’t have been punched without the support of the Internet. On Twitter especially, it feels like the campaign to get Raines into the Hall of Fame has been going strong for the last four years, with Jonah Keri and Ryan Spaeder leading the way as evangelists.

So this begs the question: Now that Raines is in, who should the Internet stump for next? There are a number of worthwhile candidates, especially ones whose 2017 voting percentages don’t exactly measure up to their stats on the field and their impact on the game. Our crew has some ideas:

What will it take to make people believe in Edgar Martinez? (Getty Images) More

EDGAR MARTINEZ

2017 voting percentage: 58.6

The obvious answer is Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez and it’s not close. In fact, the Internet has already adopted Martinez as the next sabermetric darling. For whatever reason, voters have overlooked Martinez’s tremendous .312/.418/.515 career slash line because he was a DH, or because he played in Seattle … or something like that. It doesn’t make sense.

That makes him the perfect candidate for the Internet to get behind. While he falls short on some traditional statistical landmarks, Martinez’s 147 career wRC+ says he’s the 32nd best hitter of all-time. On top of that, the stance on the DH has softened in recent years. It’s more accepted as an actual position and not a “part-time” role. David Ortiz’s recent retirement may have helped as well. Many feel Ortiz will waltz into the Hall once eligible, but Martinez actually edges him out in a number of statistical categories. How can one be an easy Hall of Famer while the other sits and waits? Edgar Martinez is more than deserving of the honor. C’mon, people of the Internet, let’s make it happen!

— Chris Cwik, Big League Stew

• • •

Mike Mussina could use a boost to get to 75 percent. (Getty Images) More

MIKE MUSSINA

2017 voting percentage: 51.8

I admittedly brushed off Mussina’s Hall of Fame credentials for a long time because his performance never seemed to stand out. If you’d asked me even a month ago, I would have said no without giving it a second thought. That’s changed now that I’ve taken the time to really dig into the numbers and put his circumstances into perspective.

Mussina pitched in baseball’s toughest division for nearly two decades, and did so at perhaps the peak of the steroid era. Yet his production remained consistently brilliant. I think a lot more support is owed to him — or at least a call for a closer, more meaningful look into his complete body of work, because voters in particular might surprised what they find.

Read More