Right Now: How Raiders Fans Could Approach The Next Two Seasons

If the Raiders manage to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Oakland, it could mark a historic turnaround in NFL history. Show of hands, how many of you thought the Raiders would win twelve games last year? With stunning execution, this team racked together impressive victories. Under the cloud of relocation and fan squabbles, the Raiders put together a great season. Yet, the specter of moving hovers above fans. While many accept the relocation as a done deal, others refuse to. In the background, they lurk, complaining about everything. Ignore them. Here’s why:

No one reading this can affect the team moving. So, let that go. Plus, that won’t happen for another two season. This year, the team sits ready to make a deep playoff run. Why not celebrate that. While Vegas is inevitable, the season is four months away. When those lights turn on, wishing becomes cheering. As a result, fans need to live in the present. Worry about Vegas on the day the name changes. Granted, win or loss, RaiderNation will fill O.co this season.

Cornerstones:

During their short careers, Khalil Mack and Derek excited fans with glimpses of future dominance. Now, as superstars, they win games and assault the record. Yet, most forget one vital fact: Neither reached their prime yet. To put it another way, these two play an elite level early in their careers. In effect, the best is still in the future. Can you imagine how polished they’ll appear in three years? Consequently, each stands ready to cash in.

BeastMode:

Although I did not grow up in Oakland, I cannot imagine a hometown guy that happy to play. From multiple conversations with Bay Area residents, Lynch embodies the hard work, toughness and grit that Oakland prides itself on. When he runs out onto the field, the noise should be deafening. Plus, his story intrigues many. Few can write their own life story. Bringing Lynch home is genius. The Raiders needed a power back. Second, they saw an opportunity to draw fans. To put it differently, what fan will boo Lynch in Oakland? No one. In the background, team administration earned themselves for pulling this off. Lynch is thoroughly Oakland.

On the field, Lynch won’t be the 300-carry-per-season back that dominates every snap. With this in mind, He’ll be fresher down the stretch and in the playoffs. Smart use of Lynch in September could lead to ticket-punching to Minneapolis.

Given these points, the Raiders immediate future are the next two seasons. Whatever occurs after that is a discussion for later. RaiderNation needs to focus on the now and get ready for a memorable season.

