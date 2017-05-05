Novak Djokovic announces shock split from longtime coach Marian Vajda as trio exit

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's quest to rediscover a "winning spark" on the court will see him split from his entire backroom team just three weeks before the 2017 French Open.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner, who parted company with Boris Becker in December 2016 after a three-year partnership, revealed on Friday (5 April) that he had agreed to mutually end his working relationship with longtime coach Marian Vajda as well as fitness trainer Gebhard Phil-Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic.

In a statement released via his official website, it was said that such changes were made "after a detailed analysis of the game, achieved results in the previous period, and also after discussing private plans of each team member".

Djokovic apparently felt that alterations were necessary to "introduce new energy in order to raise his level of play".

He said: "I am forever grateful to Marian, GG and Miljan for a decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals. Without their support I couldn't have achieved these professional heights.

"I know they completely dedicated themselves and their lives to help me achieve my dreams and they were always my driving force and wind in my back. It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change.

"I am very grateful and proud of our relationship and unbreakable bond that we built through years of mutual love, respect and understanding. They are my family and that will never change."

Shock therapy

The departures are described as "shock therapy" that Djokovic hopes will lead to improvement. The 29-year-old has suffered a dramatic loss of form since completing a career Grand Slam at Roland Garros last year and saw his 122-week reign as world number one ended by Andy Murray in November. He was unable to defend his titles at Wimbledon and the US Open and, despite having shown signs of improvement by winning the Qatar Open in January, sensationally lost to 117-ranked Denis Istomin in the second round of the Australian Open.

He later suffered a pair of shock defeats to Nick Kyrgios in Acapulco and Indian Wells before a lingering elbow injury forced him to withdraw from the Miami Open. He returned to action last month in Serbia's Davis Cup quarter-final victory over Spain and was most recently beaten by David Goffin at the quarter-final stage of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic intimated he is searching for a new head coach to replace Becker, but will travel on the tour alone while that process continues.

"I feel like this is a new chapter in my life," he said. "My career was always on the upward path and this time I'm experiencing how it is when the path takes you in a different direction. I want to find a way to come back to the top stronger and more resilient.

"I have so much faith in this process and that's why I will take time to find the right person who I can connect with professionally. I have been on the tour long enough to know how to manage daily routines and I don't want to rush my decision. I will be on the tour alone for a while with support of my family and management. I will inform the public when I find the right person, but for now I thank you for your support and understanding."

