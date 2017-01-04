Nova can boost pay $2 million annually with Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Ivan Nova can earn an additional $2 million annually in performance bonuses as part of his new contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which would raise his total to $32 million over three years if he makes 32 starts or pitches 200 innings in each season.

As part of the $26 million, three-year deal announced Dec. 27, the right-hander gets a $2 million signing bonus payable by Jan. 15, a $7 million salary this year and $8.5 million in each of the following two seasons.

He would get $250,000 each year he makes 28 starts or pitches 180 innings, $750,000 for 30 starts or 190 innings, and $1 million for 32 starts or 200 innings.

Acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline last summer, Nova went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts with the Pirates. Nova, who turns 30 on Jan. 12, is 58-41 in seven big league seasons.