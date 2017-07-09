Sixers’ No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz helped off court after ankle sprain

Come on basketball gods, show the Sixers a little mercy.

Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the Sixers, is likely done for Summer League after suffering a sprained ankle Saturday night and having to be helped off the court. He has been officially diagnosed with a sprained ankle, which certainly is better than the Sixers have had to deal with in the cases of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Markelle Fultz has been diagnosed by doctors here with an ankle sprain and will be treated accordingly. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 9, 2017





Fultz is certainly done for Summer League, but if it is just a sprain he will be good to go for training camp.

Midway through the third quarter, the Warriors’ Jabari Brown stole the ball andFultz was chasing him down trying to line up a block, then as he lept up he stepped on the Brown’s foot.

Hopefully, this is nothing serious, but we all feel what Joel Embiid expressed when this happened.

Oh no no no.. don't do this to us — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 9, 2017





So far in Summer League, Fultz had shown a diversified skill set and moment of brilliance with his decision making and passing. There was a lot to like. But he struggled with his jumper, something to work on. Once his ankle heals.