Nolasco, Norris lead Angels to 2-1 win over Athletics

JILL PAINTER LOPEZ (Associated Press)
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie, bottom, slides into second base after hitting a double as Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons descends after catching the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Ricky Nolasco had extra days between starts to work on mechanical issues and it paid off as he led the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night to earn the series sweep.

Nolasco (2-2) threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits. The Angels (12-12) have won four consecutive games and are back to .500 as they head to Texas.

Bud Norris is settling into the closer's role for Oakland. He pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save of the season and second in as many nights.

In the sixth inning, Nolasco walked two batters and Yonder Alonso reached on an error to load the bases. Blake Parker relieved Nolasco and struck out Ryon Healy with the bases loaded to end the inning.

