Noah Syndergaard has a torn lat muscle

We’ve been watching the Noah Syndergaard saga unfold for a couple of days. Now comes the bad news: the New York Mets just announced that Syndergaard has a partial tear of his right lat muscle. He has been placed on the disabled list. There is no timetable for his return.

It’s probably worth noting that Mets pitcher Steven Matz had a similar injury in 2015 and missed a couple of months. Obviously it’s hard to say this soon if Matz’s rehab is a good comp for Syndergaard, but we figured we’d throw it out there.

This is bad news no matter how you cut it. But it’s news that makes Syndergaard’s refusal to have am MRI before yesterday’s start seem like an even worse idea than it did at the time. And makes the Mets decision to let him pitch regardless seem just as bad.

Follow @craigcalcaterra