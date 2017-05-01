Noah Syndergaard: a race car in the red

Craig Calcaterra

Noah Syndergaard is back in New York to undergo an MRI this morning for a possible strained right lat. This after he left yesterday’s start in the second inning with an injury. THAT after Syndergaard refused to undergo an MRI after being scratched from his Thursday start with biceps and shoulder discomfort. A DL stint is inevitable and Mets fans everywhere are holding their breath, hoping the team won’t be without its ace for an extended period.

The Noah Syndergaard drama is, sadly, not a terribly unfamiliar one. Not unfamiliar for the Mets, who have a spotty history with pitcher injuries, misdiagnosis and miscommunication. And not an unfamiliar one for baseball in general, which has been plagued with injuries to almost all of its best pitchers over the past several years.

Today Ken Rosenthal talks about the pitcher injury crisis in his latest column. He doesn’t have any grand explanation or solution to the problem, of course, as no one does. But he does pass along the words of his colleague, Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, who says something that rings pretty true:

Smoltz compares pitchers to race cars . . . with most taught to simply throw as hard as they can, they are unable to adjust to flashing signals on their personal dashboards.

“I call it the red-line factor,” Smoltz said. “When you keep running your engine above the red line, you’re going to blow it out. If you race your car hard for too long a period, it’s going to overheat.

“We’re getting dangerously close to every pitcher red-lining when he doesn’t really have to. They’re not preparing to learn how to pitch like it’s a six-gear car. They’re always in sixth gear. Never in fourth or fifth.”

Keeping in mind that (a) pitchers have ALWAYS gotten injured; and (b) even the guys who don’t throw hard got injured and continue to get injured too, there is still something to Smoltz’s observation, I think.

Velocity is way up overall, but it’s not all attributable to a new strain of mutant athletes who are simply able to throw harder. It’s also attributable to pitchers being taught or encouraged to give maximum effort on each pitch. You see them take longer between pitches, in part to maximize the energy available into each pitch. You hear them talk about “executing pitches” all the time, with each of the 90-100 pitches they make each game being treated like an individual performance, each of which can be judged as successful or not.

Gone, it seems, are the days when pitchers ramped up and ramped down effort depending on the opposing hitter or the game situation. When a start was judged as a whole as opposed to each pitch being “executed” or not, with some pitches wasted, some used to conserve energy and the radar gun and strikeout totals mattering less than they seem to now.

I don’t mean to play the back-in-my-day game with this. I realize that old timers — Smoltz and myself included — are always tempted to think things were different and somehow better before than they are now. But I do think there is something to what he’s saying here and to what, I think anyway, I’ve observed over the past few decades watching baseball. There is a far greater premium being placed on size and strength of the pitcher and the velocity and maximum effort and intensity expended on every pitch. It can’t be good for muscles and tendons.

Far smarter people than John Smoltz or you or me are studying this stuff and they all have a greater vested interest in pitcher health than you or I do, so maybe this is all off and something else is going on. But it sure feels like dudes amping up like crazy and throwing in the high 90s pitch after pitch is not the greatest thing.

  • This girl was banned from a chess tournament for being “too seductive,” and ugggghhhh
    Hello Giggles

    This girl was banned from a chess tournament for being “too seductive,” and ugggghhhh

    We’ve heard a lot about sexist school dress codes lately, especially with prom season in full swing. But this is a new one: At a chess tournament, a “seductive” 12-year-old girl was told she was dressed inappropriately. Yeah, you

  • Fenway Park cameras mysteriously cut away on a Red Sox fan's marriage proposal
    For The Win

    Fenway Park cameras mysteriously cut away on a Red Sox fan's marriage proposal

    During Sunday’s Cubs-Red Sox telecast on ESPN, Kris Bryant’s father, Mike, revealed that he proposed to his wife, Sue, at Fenway Park. She said yes. Well, one Red Sox fan tried to do the same, but he might have a different story to tell. According to media members at Sunday’s game, a mid-inning videoboard proposal ended without an answer. The cameras cut away early, and there was no hug, leaving the fans at Fenway perplexed about what happened. Though it was unclear what was said, a fan in attendance at Fenway shot a video of the couple, speculating that those at Fenway Park had just witnessed a rejection. But we don’t know, and as of Sunday evening, no video of the actual proposal had been tweeted.

  • Gilling 'relieved' to be done with LaVar Ball after firing
    USA Today

    Gilling 'relieved' to be done with LaVar Ball after firing

    In his first year as Chino Hills (Calif.) head coach, Stephan Gilling guided the Huskies to a 30-3 record while dealing with constant interference from LaVar Ball, the father of LaMelo, LiAngelo and NBA prospect Lonzo. That would turn out to be Gilling's only season as Chino Hills head coach. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Chino Hills had "apparently" parted ways with Gilling. This weekend, Gilling confirmed the news in a Twitter video. Gilling declined to speak with For The Win at length about his firing, but in the video, he said that he was relieved to move on: "Hello everyone, I just wanted to make this video. Something short and sweet. I didn't want to talk to any reporters

  • Pro golfer publicly shames 'disgusting' big-game hunter on social media
    For The Win

    Pro golfer publicly shames 'disgusting' big-game hunter on social media

    The subject of big-game hunting is an infuriating issue that often rears its ugly head on social media. But now, some of sports’ biggest names are using their standing to shame those involved. It started with England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who slammed the hunter in this picture as it began circulating online. Pro golfer Ian Poulter then came in with an even stronger statement, calling the act “barbaric, disgusting, sad.”

  • Previewing Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
    Yahoo Sports Videos

    Previewing Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

    Yahoo Sports’ Shahan Ahmed reports from Madrid on the upcoming Champions League semifinal between the two Spanish clubs.

  • NFL needs to change its rules regarding undrafted free agents
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    NFL needs to change its rules regarding undrafted free agents

    As the draft wraps up each year, one of the most underreported stories arises from the rampant negotiations conducted and wink-nod agreements reached between players who may not be drafted and teams that want to sign them as free agents. It’s a blatant violation of the rules that goes unenforced and essentially ignored by the league, with every team rushing to strike deals with undrafted free agents while they still may be drafted by another team. It’s similar to the process that unfolds during the early hours of the free-agency negotiation period, when teams insist on knowing whether a given player will agree to terms with a threat/promise that they’ll move on to the next guy on the list. It remains to be seen whether the NFL will ever change the rule.

  • Five Predictions On The Future Of Notre Dame Football In The Next Five Years
    One Foot Down

    Five Predictions On The Future Of Notre Dame Football In The Next Five Years

    When talking about the future of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program, it’s hard to not look at the past. For a blue blood program, the burden of history will almost always shape the path of tomorrow. Without diving into everything, Notre Dame has in its corner: 11 claimed national titles (with about double the amount unclaimed). 7 Heisman Trophy winners 97 consensus All-Americans 2nd most NFL Draft picks all-time 3rd most wins in CFB history Those are facts that instill a great deal of pride from the fans and alumni, but it also causes all sorts of issues. Justified or not, the expectation level every year is fairly high, and when that level isn’t met, it’s chaos. But, these are things

  • Patriots have 'zero' concern with winning now despite Tom Brady's age
    Patriots Wire

    Patriots have 'zero' concern with winning now despite Tom Brady's age

    Immediacy has seemed to be the theme of this year’s NFL draft for the Patriots, as they only drafted four players and used draft picks to land veterans. In a recent press conference, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio was asked about Tom Brady’s age and how relevant that was to the shortage of drafted players. “To the latter part, I’d say that has zero to do with it,” Caserio said Saturday. “I would say really the team-building process is very fluid. How it’s going to go, I mean there is no template. There is no book. Look, there are a lot of really good players that were in this draft that were drafted that are going to help their respective team. We understand that and we felt

  • Vince Carter, the NBA's oldest active player, plans to return for a 20th season
    SB Nation

    Vince Carter, the NBA's oldest active player, plans to return for a 20th season

    Carter is a free agent this summer, but the 40-year-old still has the NBA in his future. Vince Carter says he plans on returning for the 2017-18 season and doesn’t see retirement in his future right now, according to Real GM. At 40 years old, Carter is the oldest active player in the NBA and still provided valuable minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies as a rotation player throughout the year. “I said to myself, ‘I want to play 15 years,’” Carter said.

  • Sean McDermott making key decisions for Bills, pulled prospects off draft board Doug Whaley set
    Bills Wire

    Sean McDermott making key decisions for Bills, pulled prospects off draft board Doug Whaley set

    The Buffalo Bills are undergoing a major organizational change and the team’s owners Terry and Kim Pegula have been swift to make decisions they believe are in the best interest of a franchise that hasn’t made a playoff appearance since 1999. After firing Rex Ryan just under two years into his tenure as the team’s head coach, general manager Doug Whaley was reportedly given ‘full autonomy; to select the next leader of the Bills, who happened to be former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. McDermott is extremely well-respected throughout the NFL, having risen from a player personnel evaluator to a position coach to a coordinator position before finally becoming Buffalo’s head coach.

  • Kris Bryant shared a cool moment with his dad after Fenway Park home run
    Big League Stew

    Kris Bryant shared a cool moment with his dad after Fenway Park home run

    Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant is not a fan of bat flips, but don’t think he’s void of emotion on the field either. Playing in his first career game at Fenway Park on Friday, Bryant showed some of that emotion after launching a 449-foot home run that easily cleared the Green Monster in the first inning. As he neared home plate, Bryant spotted his father, Mike Bryant, in the stands.

  • Sign supporting P.K. Subban showcases disconnect between NBC, NHL, fans
    Puck Daddy

    Sign supporting P.K. Subban showcases disconnect between NBC, NHL, fans

    Leave it to the uber creative fans in Nashville and a pregame sign to turn a really stupid comment by a talking head on TV into a way to support their player. During pregame warmups in Nashville, the Predators fan above held the sign against the glass for Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban and the rest of his teammates to see. The sign is in reference to an asinine comment made on Friday about Subban by NBC hockey “analyst” Mike Milbury.

  • Kevin Kisner's ultra-clutch hole-out was also pretty lucky
    For The Win

    Kevin Kisner's ultra-clutch hole-out was also pretty lucky

    The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, for a time, looked like it might not get back on the course at all for its final round on Sunday. A severe bout of storms forced a six hour rain delay. It was barely light enough to play when they did make it back onto the course, but even still, that wasn’t enough to stop Kevin Kisner hitting this amazing shot on his 72nd hole. Needing an eagle on the par-5 18th to force a Monday playoff, Kisner found himself short of the green and needing to hole out a long pitch to land him and teammate Scott Brown in a playoff — and that’s exactly what he did. There was a pretty large element of good luck about the shot. The ball was traveling hard and fast, and had it not

  • Which undrafted free agents are best positioned to stick with the Packers?
    Acme Packing Company

    Which undrafted free agents are best positioned to stick with the Packers?

    While all NFL teams have some modicum of success with undrafted free agents, few franchises retain as many as the Green Bay Packers on an annual basis. If history provides any indication, one or two prospects that didn't hear their name called during the draft will find themselves on Green Bay's 53-man roster or practice squad. Predicting which players ultimately earn that status presents a more challenging task, however. Multiple factors come into play when projecting UDFA success, with considerations besides playing ability making a more significant impact. Certainly, the prospect must possess talent, but if he finds himself buried too far down the depth chart, the coaches might not provide

  • 5 things we think we know after WWE Payback
    USA Today

    5 things we think we know after WWE Payback

    WWE Payback on Sunday night featured two title changes, a House of Horrors match, the heel turn of Sheamus and Cesaro and more. Here are five things we think we know about the show: 1. How about an ambulance match? Braun Strowman physically dominated Roman Reigns, who was heavily taped and less than 100% from his storyline shoulder and rib injuries after Strowman flipped an ambulance with Reigns inside three weeks earlier. Strowman power-slammed Reigns twice to get the pin. After the match, Strowman dropped Reigns on the steel steps, leading Reigns to spit up blood. After Reigns made his way to the back and officials tried to get him into an ambulance, he sidestepped a charging Strowman, who

  • Full Draft Grades: AFC North edition
    Comcast SportsNet Mid Atlantic

    Full Draft Grades: AFC North edition

    With the 2017 NFL Draft complete, let us take a look at who had the best draft in the AFC North. Below are each teams full drafts:Cleveland Browns:Round 1, first overall- Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&MRound 1, 25th overall- Jabrill Peppers, S, MichiganRound

  • Browns got nine players for Carson Wentz, and they’re not done yet
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Browns got nine players for Carson Wentz, and they’re not done yet

    For a sure thing high draft pick like Myles Garrett, the decision to turn pro after three years of college football is an easy choice. For others, there are no sure things. Of the 103 players who decided to enter the draft even though they had some NCAA eligibility remaining, 28 of them were undrafted and will now hope to catch on somewhere as undrafted free agents. Those include some fairly well-known names from the college football world including Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans, Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph, Ole Miss receiver Damore’ea Stringellow and Clemson receiver Artavis Scott. Here’s the full list via the Associated Press: KD Cannon, WR, Baylor Devin Childress, WR, North

  • The boy scout
    CelticsBlog

    The boy scout

    “Always be prepared.” After a furious first half comeback that erased a 17-point deficit and a 15-point lead was whittled down to a single possession, Brad Stevens went to an unexpected source to finish the game. The regular closers were on the floor—Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, and Al Horford—but Stevens elected to not go with Marcus Smart, the usual fifth Beatle of the IT&D lineup. It wasn’t Kelly Olynyk either, who has proven to be a solid contributor in the playoffs and a mismatch in the first quarter. Gerald Green perhaps? No, it was a hot chocolate on the bench and not on the floor day for GG. Instead, Stevens tapped Jaylen Brown. Yes, the Jaylen Brown that saw stretches of

  • Jones to Cormier: ‘Let’s not forget me popping your cherry’
    Bloody Elbow

    Jones to Cormier: ‘Let’s not forget me popping your cherry’

    The feud between current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champ Jon Jones has been going on seemingly forever. There was plenty of talk before their first bout in January of 2015, which Jones won, and it has never waned since. The men have been scheduled to meet again multiple times, but something always gets in the way. Last time it was Jones’ failed drug test just days before UFC 200. Now, with Jones’ suspension end date coming up in July, it looks like they might set up the bout again. And with that comes continued trash talk from both men, of course. This time it started up because a fan commented on Cormier’s weigh-in controversy from UFC 210, something Jones was