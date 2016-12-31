Noah Syndergaard leaves unflattering comment on Bryce Harper's Instagram

Forgive us for venturing into the world of social media name-calling, but it’s not every day said name-calling involves two of Major League Baseball’s biggest stars.

On Saturday, Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper posted a video to his Twitter and Instagram accounts showing him decked out in Ohio State gear ahead of the football team’s national semi-final game against Clemson. Why the love for Ohio State you might ask? Simple. Harper’s longtime girlfriend, now wife, Kayla Varner, was a soccer player there.

Hidden among the hundreds of comments on the Instagram version of that post is a one-word comment from New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard that’s not exactly flattering, but definitely has people talking.

First, here’s the video.





Now, here’s the comment.

Just to be clear, that is Syndergaard’s official Instagram handle.

As for the message, I don’t think we need to finish spelling out that word for you. It’s not a clean word, nor is it a kind word, though it’s also not uncommon for friends to throw it around in each other’s face either. Context is important, but there’s next to none offered here other than what we know, which is both men are competitive, have combustible personalities and play on rival teams. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess.

One thing we do for sure is that Syndergaard never holds back on social media. A lot of what he writes is done in jest, but sometimes a guy just has to vent too. He lets it all out there, and perhaps this is his subtle way of sharing his opinion on Harper. He wouldn’t be the first and he certainly wouldn’t be the last to admit he didn’t like him.

Whatever the case, it sure is a fun way to bid 2016 adieu, is it not? The new year will bring new hope, new opportunities and, perhaps in this instance, new personal rivalries.

Stay tuned.

