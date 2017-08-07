Noah Syndergaard was on “Game of Thrones.” He died.

The Dodgers absolutely killed the Mets this past weekend. As they were collectively dying yesterday evening, Noah Syndergaard was dying individually over on HBO.

It was on “Game of Thrones,” which featured a blink-and-you’ll miss it cameo from Syndergaard as a member of the Lannister army. His big moment: he threw a spear and killed a horse. Best throw he’s had all year given the injuries that have sidelined him since April. He’s likely done for the season when it comes to baseball — he hasn’t started throwing yet — but he’ll never come back to Westeros, as he was burnt to death by a dragon. That’ll put a guy on the 60-day DL for sure.

Watch:

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr — Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017





To my sides defense….they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! ������

At least I didn't throw behind him. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017





