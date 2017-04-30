Noah Syndergaard leaves with injury after five-run first inning in DC



The New York Mets are already dealing with a barrage of injuries. Now that list looks likely to include Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets’ ace was pulled from his start in Washington after going just 1.1 innings in which he gave up five runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

That performance comes after Syndergaard was scratched from his last start with a bicep issue. The Mets wanted to get an MRI, but Thor reportedly refused. Instead he went out for his start against the Washington Nationals and struggled with his location as one of the hottest lineups in the league rocked New York’s best pitcher.

The Mets are already down Yoenis Cespedes Lucas Duda, Steven Matz, Seth Lugo, Wilmer Flores and David Wright. Travis d’Arnaud isn’t on the disabled list, but is dealing with back discomfort. If Syndergaard is seriously hurt, that would mean three starters are out of the rotation for one of the National League’s most exciting staff.

The NL East isn’t exactly stacked — after New York and Washington there isn’t much to watch for — but at 10-13 the Mets are already 5.5 games back of the Nats for the division lead.

Early on Sunday it seemed star pitchers were dropping all around baseball. Oakland Athletics ace Sean Manaea was placed on the 10-day DL with a shoulder issue, and Toronto Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez was pulled in his first start off the DL after one inning.

Sanchez reportedly split the nail on his surgically repaired finger during his return outing against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Still, no situation seems as concerning as Syndergaard’s. Not just because he left the game early, but because he refused tests earlier in the week. If something here turns out more serious than thought, the Mets may have a major issue on hand.

