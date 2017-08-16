No, the Miami Marlins shouldn't trade Giancarlo Stanton

Let’s start with this: a uniform has yet to be made in which Giancarlo Stanton wouldn’t look good. So whether it might be pinstripes or creamy yellowish or pantone 294, he’d at the very least dominate on team photo day.

Jeffrey Loria loved Giancarlo Stanton. Probably still does. The Marlins drafted Stanton a decade ago. He hit 22 home runs as a 20-year-old and 34 the following season and 37 the season after that, when those three years combined cost Loria less than $1.5 million, and don’t think Loria wasn’t counting.

Now Loria is all but gone, having unloaded his beloved tax shel … ballclub … on Bruce Sherman, Derek Jeter, Michael Jordan and more than a dozen other investors for $1.2 billion, and the fate of two towering figures rest in the hands of the new owners. Those icons would be Stanton and that home run sculpture thingy.

First, the dinger machine. It stays. Make it bigger, in fact. Let’s see it from space. Let it scare the crap out of North Korea. A grim franchise, and one that has not played a postseason game in 14 years (the Marlins, not North Korea), a streak that will run at least to 15, requires levity. Requires passion, even mechanical passion. Requires flamingos and orbiting fish. Now stick a quarter in that thing and let it fly.

Second, Stanton. A touch more complicated.

You know about the contract. It was shocking at the time, that day in November 2014, when Loria and Stanton sat shoulder to shoulder at a folding table, Loria having committed $325 million of his (or somebody’s) money to one player, and Stanton committing at least another six years (and possibly another 14) to Loria (or somebody.) The Marlins had been last in the league in attendance in 2014. They’d be last again in 2015. Their TV deal was not competitive. They were going through managers like most teams do rosin bags.

And yet, there they were, together, tethered to a new ballpark and an uncertain future. That lasted not quite three years. Stanton had some trouble staying on the field. The Marlins lost a lot of baseball games. And now Loria is getting out.

Leaving Stanton, the big money still coming, an opt-out after 2020, full no-trade protection, more than a dozen new bosses, and a CEO (Jeter) whose opinions on things like massive contracts in smaller revenue markets and massive fish-flamingo-palm-tree-spinny things is yet undefined.

Oh, and Stanton can hardly swing the bat lately without hitting the ball like 460 feet.

He is upright, getting pitches, and never been better. He hit his 44th home run Tuesday night, his sixth consecutive game with a home run, and his 11th in 12 games and 23nd in 35. He is fourth in the National League in OPS, first in home runs, third in WAR, 18th on on-base percentage. He’s batting .367 in August.

The fish on the sculpture have complained of vertigo.

View photos Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not a man you trade. (Getty Images) More

This is not a man you trade. Not today. This is a man smart people lash to the front of the sled. He is 27. Trade Giancarlo Stanton and in a year or two or three you’re looking for that big, proven bat to make you legit. Trade Giancarlo Stanton and in a year or two or three you’re still waiting on, oh, say Dallas Trahern, Burke Badenhop, Frankie De La Cruz, Cameron Maybin, Andrew Miller and Mike Rabelo to make you whole. Yes, the time he’s missed – he’s played in as many as 145 games in two of eight seasons, and should again this season – is real. But also eight more like the last eight and he’s going to the Hall of Fame.

The new regime – Sherman, Jeter, et al – can choose the easy path, get out from under the hundreds of millions of dollars coming due and promise tomorrow will be better. Or, it can take Stanton, for all that makes him great and fragile, and aim for something better. Something that can pitch a little. Something that looks good today, too.