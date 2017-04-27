Report says Browns have settled on Myles Garrett at No. 1

We can finally focus on what the San Francisco 49ers will do with the second pick of Thursday night’s NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to shock anyone with the first pick, according to a report on Thursday afternoon.

Longtime Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that the Browns will take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall. She cited multiple unnamed sources in that report.

Garrett going No. 1 shouldn’t be a surprise, because he’s clearly the top prospect. But through the past few weeks, various reports indicated that the Browns were considering North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Assuming Cabot’s report is accurate and the Browns aren’t going to change their mind at the last minute, the Trubisky reports seem to be fairly meaningless fodder before the Browns make the obvious pick.

Cabot reported that the Browns met on Thursday afternoon to solidify their plans at No. 1, but some of them have “known for a while” that Garrett was the pick.

The first pick is about the only one in this draft that shouldn’t have been in doubt. We don’t know what the 49ers will do at No. 2, especially since they have a new power structure in place. And just because the Browns are making the obvious pick at No. 1, that doesn’t mean they won’t shake up the draft later on. The Browns have the No. 12 pick, no quarterback and a lot of extra picks if they want to trade up. Perhaps they could get Garrett and Trubisky by the end of the night.

All NFL drafts are unpredictable, but this edition seems particularly unsettled. At least we can write the first pick in pen, and assume there will be no last minute change of heart. Browns fans who worried about the team passing on Garrett, clearly the best prospect in this draft, can breathe easier.

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will be the first pick of the NFL draft, a report said. (AP) More

