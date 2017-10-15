No. 9 Buckeyes' tear continues with 56-14 win over Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett led eight straight touchdown drives against Nebraska before his night ended early in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

The wind had kicked up and the temperature had dropped into the 40s as he stood with punter Drue Chrisman while the clock wound down.

''It's cold here on the sideline,'' Barrett recalled saying. That's when Chrisman reminded him that Ohio State hadn't punted.

''I almost wanted to say 'I apologize' to him,'' Barrett said, laughing, ''but I didn't.''

The way Ohio State's offense has been playing the last month, Chrisman's services have barely been needed. The surge continued in the ninth-ranked Buckeyes' 56-14 rout of Nebraska, with Barrett passing for five touchdowns and running for two others.

The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) tied their school record with a fourth straight game of scoring 50-plus points, and now they get a week off before their East Division showdown with third-ranked Penn State.

''This is a good time to be cooking,'' coach Urban Meyer said, ''but also a good time to have a bye week. Coming into Nebraska and playing the way they played and in front of that crowd was outstanding.''

Ohio State rolled up 633 total yards and had 41 first downs while scoring the most points by a Nebraska conference opponent in Lincoln and most overall by any opponent here since Minnesota won 61-7 in 1945 when the Huskers were in the Big Six.

Barrett was 27 of 33 for a season-high 325 yards and rushed 10 times for 48 yards before giving way to backup Dwayne Haskins on the second series of the fourth quarter.

''Not an easy environment to throw the ball, just with the wind blowing,'' Meyer said. ''I thought they challenged us early in the game, and they were determined to stop the run with eight or nine guys up on the line. They were going to stop the run and force us to be a throwing team, and he had one of his better days.''