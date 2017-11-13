No. 8 UCLA rolls to 76-40 victory over Presbyterian

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- With the toughest back-to-back of the season awaiting UCLA, coach Cori Close wasn't impressed with another blowout victory.

Monique Billings scored 12 points, Kennedy Burke added 11, and the No. 8 Bruins routed Presbyterian 76-40 on Sunday. Close saw plenty for her team to work on.

''I'm disappointed about our effort. I didn't think we were focused,'' she said. ''We're going to have to respond with some more consistent habits.''

The Bruins (2-0) were coming off a 60-point win against San Jose State in their opener, and they had their way with the Blue Hose (0-2) from the opening tip.

Burke scored all of her points in the first half, when UCLA opened the game on a 12-0 run and shot 47 percent. The Blue Hose missed 18 of 22 shots over the first two quarters.

Cortney Storey was the only Blue Hose in double figures with a game-high 18 points. She made four 3-pointers for the 1,100-student school from South Carolina.

''I was frustrated in the first half. It is hard to come in here and say you're going to play better than UCLA,'' Storey said. ''At first I was scared to go in there, they're so big and you don't want to get your shot blocked.''

But she and her teammates got more aggressive in the fourth quarter, when they were outscored 18-15.

''We weren't trying to win the game at that point, we were trying to win that quarter,'' Blue Hose coach Todd Steelman said.

The Bruins had an 11-0 spurt in the second quarter, when the Blue Hose made just two field goals and were held to seven points.

UCLA used its height advantage to create havoc on defense, double-teaming shooters and grabbing loose balls. The Bruins owned a 48-8 scoring edge in the paint.

Five of the Bruins' freshmen gained valuable minutes, led by Chantel Horvat with 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting. Early in the fourth quarter, Burke was the only starter on the floor with the freshmen.