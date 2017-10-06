No. 7 Michigan seeks revenge against rival Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Jim Harbaugh has had his share of heartbreaking losses as a player and a coach.

As a quarterback, he almost completed a Hail Mary in the 1995 AFC championship game that could have lifted the Indianapolis Colts into the Super Bowl. As Michigan's coach two years ago, he watched from the sideline as his team botched a punt that would've sealed a win against Michigan State and a potential win turned into an improbable loss as time expired.

Where does that rank among disappointing setbacks?

''I didn't bring that list with me,'' Harbaugh said.

For the first time since that unforgettable game , the seventh-ranked Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will host the rival Spartans (3-1, 1-0) Saturday night.

Michigan lined up to punt with 10 seconds left and the leading, needing to snap the ball, punt it and avoid giving up a touchdown. The routine play turned out to be anything but as punter Blake O'Neill failed to handle the snap and Jalen Watts-Jackson grabbed the ball out of the air with his right hand, cradled it to his body and ran it into the end zone to give Michigan State the 27-23 victory.

''Just kind of sure the game was over that point, but it wasn't,'' Wolverines defensive tackle senior Maurice Hurst recalled.

Here are some things to watch Saturday night at Michigan Stadium:

PLANNING A PAYBACK: Michigan won last year's matchup 32-23, ending a three-game losing streak in the series. The Spartans have won seven of the last nine games in a series Michigan has historically handled, going 69-35-5.

''They have gotten the better hand since I've been here,'' Hurst said. ''It is exciting to get another opportunity to play these guys and get some revenge for past years.''

ROLLING OUT: Michigan prides itself on playing man-to-man defense. That could help Michigan State move the ball on the ground with quarterback Brian Lewerke. The sophomore leads the team with 62 yards rushing per game and two rushing touchdowns. If Lewerke rolls out and his teammates can keep defensive ends and outside linebackers on the inside, he may have room to run.