No. 5 Huskies look for 1st win at Arizona State since 2001

FILe - At left, in a Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford, in Stanford, Calif. At right, in an Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Washington quarterback Jake Browning runs against California in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Seattle. No. 5 Washington plays at Arizona State on Saturday. (AP Photo/File)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Washington coach Chris Petersen isn't happy about all the late starts his team has had this season.

His fifth-ranked Huskies have another one Saturday night in Tempe. Kickoff is 7:45 Pacific time. That's 10:45 p.m. in the East.

''This will be the toughest game we've had this year,'' Petersen said.

That's probably not just coach-speak.

The Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) have rolled through three Pac-12 opponents by a combined score of 117-24. Arizona State (2-3, 1-1) is no powerhouse but the Sun Devils, coming off a bye week, should put up more resistance than Colorado, Oregon State and California did.

''They're obviously the team to beat in our league,'' Arizona State coach Todd Graham said. ''They won the league (last year) and made it all the way to the playoffs last year and they have very good personnel. Some of those guys have been playing defense there three or four years now.''

Washington ranks third nationally in scoring defense at 10.2 points per game. On Saturday night, the Huskies will zero in on Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins, standout wide receiver N'Keal Harry and running backs Kalen Ballage and Demario Richard.

''They have some really good skill guys,'' Petersen said.

Arizona State's best game this season was a home victory over then-nationally ranked Oregon.

''We did some good things against Stanford (a 34-24 road loss two weeks ago),'' Graham said, ''but we didn't tackle well enough to win the game.''

Stanford's Bryce Love ran for a school-record 301 yards against the Sun Devils.

Washington hasn't won in Tempe since 2001 but the Huskies routed the Sun Devils 44-18 in Seattle last year.

Here are some things to consider when heavily favored Washington plays Arizona State:

RESTED OPPONENT: Arizona State is one of three teams that will face the Huskies after a bye week, something that doesn't thrill Petersen. At least the Huskies' bye next week comes about halfway through the season.