No. 5 Georgia LB Patrick misses game after marijuana arrest

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Georgia junior linebacker Natrez Patrick (6) enters Sanford Stadium during the Dawg Walk before an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, in Athens, Ga. Patrick could be facing a four-game suspension following his second arrest on marijuana charges in three years. Patrick is tied for third on the team with 17 tackles and his status for Saturdays game at Vanderbilt is not clear.(Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Starting linebacker Natrez Patrick didn't travel with the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs after his second arrest on marijuana charges in three years.

His backup Reggie Carter and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson missed the game because of injuries. Juwan Taylor replaced Patrick in the starting lineup.

Patrick could face a four-game suspension after being arrested Thursday night on a misdemeanor charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail report. He also was charged with ''prohibited stopping, standing or parking'' and later released on bond.

The linebacker was suspended one game in 2015 after his first arrest. According to the Georgia student-athlete handbook, a second marijuana violation brings a longer suspension, which is four games for football.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25