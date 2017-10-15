No. 4 Georgia finds running game, beats Missouri 53-28

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Georgia coasted through its first three SEC wins, especially on defense.

When the defense finally encountered adversity, a deep running attack took over to lead a near-record night for the offense.

Sony Michel ran for two touchdowns as No. 4 Georgia answered an early scare with 26 straight points to beat Missouri 53-28 on Saturday night.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) gained 696 total yards, the second-most in school history. The Bulldogs ran for 370 yards.

Missouri (1-5, 0-4) suffered its fifth straight loss as it faded following a 21-all tie in the second quarter.

Giving up three first-half touchdowns was a shock after Georgia beat Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt by a combined margin of 117-17. Entering the game, Georgia ranked second in the nation, allowing only 10 points per game.

''That defense needed a wake-up call to go out and play better,'' said Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who added ''the offense picked us up.''

Georgia's Mecole Hardman scored on a 35-yard run in the first quarter and a 59-yard catch from Jake Fromm in the fourth quarter.

''That's what I want Mizzou to be,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''From a game-day atmosphere to the roster. All the above. And that's my vision on where we're going. It's going to take time, but absolutely, that can be done.''

Odom said Georgia is ''as complete of a team as I've seen in a long time.''

Missouri showed the big-play potential in its passing game on Emanuel Hall's two 63-yard touchdown catches in the first half. Drew Lock also threw a 4-yard scoring pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

''That's not the way we're accustomed to playing defense,'' said Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, who said the defense ''did a little bit better in the second half, but we still have room to improve.''