No. 20 NC State pulls away from Pitt in 35-17 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Nyheim Hines ran for an 83-yard touchdown and returned a punt 92 yards for another score on his way to 249 total yards to help No. 20 North Carolina State win its sixth straight game with a 35-17 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Jaylen Samuels added a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs for the Wolfpack (6-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who matched their best ACC start since 2002 by relying on Hines early and Samuels late.

Ryan Finley completed 14 of 25 passes for 198 yards and a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers late in the third quarter to put N.C. State ahead to stay. Finley extended his streak of consecutive passes without an interception to 313, the second-longest in ACC history. The Wolfpack sit alone atop the Atlantic Division after defending national champion Clemson lost on Friday night.

''I told the guys in there, 'We're in the driver's seat,''' N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said. ''The goal is to stay there and the way to do it is to keep doing what we've been doing, not listening to anybody, focusing on us and improving internally.' That's what we'll do. ''

Ben DiNucci threw for 170 yards and a touchdown for Pitt (2-5, 0-3) before being replaced in the third quarter by freshman Kenny Pickett. Pickett completed 5 of 13 for 61 yards and ran for 18 yards in the first extended action of his career before DiNucci returned in the final minutes.

It wasn't enough to prevent the Panthers from dropping their sixth consecutive game against a Power Five team.

''Give them some credit for hanging in there, (N.C. State is) a good football team and won a few games this year,'' Narduzzi said. ''Their belief is that they're going to pull it out in the fourth quarter, the third quarter (coupled with) maybe our lack of belief that we're going to get it done.''