No. 2 Clemson tops Wake Forest 28-14 as Bryant injured

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant threw for 200 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an ankle injury as the second-ranked Tigers defeated Wake Forest 28-14 on Saturday to move to 6-0 for a third straight season.

There was no immediate word on the severity of Bryant's injury. He left the game in the third quarter after Travis Etienne's 1-yard touchdown run put Clemson ahead 21-0. Trainers looked at Bryant's ankle and took him into the sideline medical tent. Bryant tested his legs with a few short jogs once he came out and remained on the sidelines with teammates. Bryant did not re-enter the game as Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2) for a ninth straight time.

Bryant, smiling, walked in a black, protective boot - complete with an orange Tiger paw logo - around his left ankle. ''Got the win so I'm, great,'' Bryant said with a smile.

He said he got hit on his ankle. Bryant said he'll be in treatment all week to prepare for Syracuse on Friday night.

Bryant's 28-yard scoring pass to Deon Cain got the Tigers started. Etienne, a freshman, had 67 yards rushing along with his touchdown. Adam Choice added a rushing TD and Cannon Smith added a 13-yard touchdown catch from third-string passer Hunter Johnson.

Clemson's defense continued to show why it's among the country's best. The Tigers held Wake Forest scoreless the 51 minutes until Scotty Washington's 16-yard touchdown catch spoiled the shutout. Clemson has held opponents scoreless in 15 of 24 quarters this season.

Wake Forest fell to 0-22 against opponents who entered 5-0 or better.

''We've still got to execute at a high level,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. ''I don't like to use this as a measuring stick. It's a one week season and we didn't measure up this week.''