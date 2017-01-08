No. 16 Xavier reinstates senior guard Myles Davis

Xavier's Myles Davis (15) steals the ball from Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson during the first half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Senior guard Myles Davis was reinstated Saturday, bringing 16th-ranked Xavier back to full strength for the first time this season.

Davis was a leader on the Xavier team that was ranked as high as No. 5 last season, averaging 10.8 points per game. He was suspended before the start of this season while facing misdemeanor charges in court for damaging his former girlfriend's property.

The Musketeers are in first place alone atop the Big East following their 97-82 win over St. John's on Saturday. Xavier (13-2, 3-0) is the last team unbeaten in league play.

Xavier opened the season without Davis and forward Kaiser Gates, who had surgery to repair torn knee cartilage. Gates is finally back in form, scoring a career-high 17 points on Saturday.

Davis' return gives the Musketeers another proven guard and much more flexibility. Heading into Saturday's game, three Xavier players - Trevon Bluiett, Edmond Sumner and J.P. Macura - ranked atop the Big East in minutes per game.

Coach Chris Mack announced after Saturday's game that Davis had met all the conditions for his return to the team after sitting out the first semester.

''He's going to earn everything he gets from this point forward,'' Mack said. ''So he's got a lot of work to do.''

The Musketeers have won six straight after losing back-to-back road games at Baylor and Colorado. Next up is a game at defending national champion Villanova on Tuesday, followed by one at Butler and another at home against Creighton - three straight ranked teams.

Davis tweeted an apology Saturday for his actions.

''I have faced the consequences and felt what it was like to lose so many things that matter so much to me,'' he tweeted.

