No. 14 Oklahoma St sets yardage record, beats Baylor 59-16

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and quarterback Mason Rudolph took their shirts off for an adoring crowd at a Homecoming pep rally on Friday, and the good times just continued on Saturday.

Rudolph passed for 459 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 14 Oklahoma State to a runaway 59-16 victory over Baylor.

''I'm having fun now,'' Gundy said. ''When we win, I'm having a good time.''

Rudolph guided an offense that gained a school-record 747 yards. James Washington caught six passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for a 2-yard score.

After the game, Gundy said he was trying to send a waiver to the NCAA to get Washington an extra year of eligibility. He later said he was joking and asked the media not to print his comment.

''That would have only been better if I had my shirt off when I said it,'' Gundy joked.

Rudolph and Washington, both seniors, got their first career wins in four tries against the Bears.

''I think it was important to the whole team,'' Washington said. ''Since I've been here, we've never beat Baylor, so going into this game, I felt like we had a chip on our shoulder, and we just really wanted to get a win from them for the guys that hadn't.''

Marcell Ateman caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, and Justice Hill ran for 117 yards and a score for the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12).

Oklahoma State grabbed control with a 28-point second quarter that made it 35-10 at halftime.

Terence Williams ran for 95 yards for Baylor (0-6, 0-3). Denzel Mims, one of the most productive receivers in the nation so far this season, was held to 20 yards on two catches.

''At the end of the day, Oklahoma State was just better than us,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. ''We have to be honest with ourselves. In a lot of games, we've been able to hang in there. Today, we weren't able to hang in there. We have to get better, and we recognize that.''