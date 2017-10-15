No. 12 Oklahoma tops Texas 29-24 after blowing 20-point lead

DALLAS (AP) -- Emotionally and physically spent just a few minutes earlier, Baker Mayfield found the energy to gallop into the Cotton Bowl tunnel joyously, ''Golden Hat'' trophy on his head, after beating his hometown Texas Longhorns again.

Mayfield threw 59 yards to Mark Andrews for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma had blown a 20-point lead, and the 12th-ranked Sooners held on to beat Texas 29-24 on Saturday.

Mayfield's second TD throw of more than 50 yards came 68 seconds after freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger ran 8 yards to give the Longhorns their first lead after trailing 20-0 in the second quarter.

An Austin native who grew up often wearing Sooner gear, Mayfield came back after slowly leaving the field at the end of a second-half series, appearing to favor his right arm.

He didn't miss a play, and the decisive throw was perfect to Andrews running free down the sideline on the Texas side of the half-burnt orange, half-crimson Cotton Bowl in the middle of the Texas State Fair.

''For the older guys that were around here and got nicked up, it's realizing it's your last one,'' said Mayfield, a fifth-year senior and former Texas Tech walk-on who threw for 302 yards and two scores. ''You'll fight through a little extra pain. It was a mental decision for all of us.''

The win kept the playoff hopes alive for the Sooners (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) a week after a stunning home loss to Iowa State when they were ranked third with a nation-leading 14-game winning streak and had a 24-10 lead at halftime.

''The thought of the College Football playoff is not what's going through your head right there,'' Mayfield said about the moment when the Sooners were trailing 24-23. ''It's about doing your job and winning that game and beating Texas.''